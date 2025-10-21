Drivers in and around Wigan will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week and the weeks ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M58 until 6am October 22, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions Junctions 22 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

M6 until 6am November 1, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 – carriageway closure for barriers - permanent.

A580 until 6am October 25, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 21 to 26 – carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

M62 until 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions junctions 12 to 10 – lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm October 26 to 5am October 27, slight delays: M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closure for barriers – permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm October 27 to 6am October 31, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 – lane closures for drainage.

M58, from 9.30pm October 28 to 5am October 29, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 24 to 25 – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M58, from 9.30pm October 28 to 5am October 29, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 24 to 25 – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 2, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 5, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 26 to 24 – Police embargo for highspeed camera testing.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule.