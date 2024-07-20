New 24-hour bus service between Leigh and Manchester to begin in weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 24-hour bus pilot which will see services running between Manchester and Leigh throughout the night will begin in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Night buses will run on the V1 route, as well as the 36 between Manchester and Bolton, from September 1 as the Bee Network looks to support the night-time economy and its workers.

The trial will see services run at least every hour, providing 24-hour connectivity for around 135,000 people living within 400m – or about a five-minute walk – from the V1 and 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says people have been "crying out" for better night-time buses

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: “I’m really excited by Greater Manchester’s potential as an engine of growth – but it will only be fully realised if we have the transport infrastructure in place to get people to and from our thriving employment centres whatever the time of day or night.

“Better transport at night is something I know people have been crying out for, and I must thank Sacha Lord, who has been instrumental in getting us to the point where we can confirm the first night Bee Network services are now just a few weeks away.

“The Bee Network allows us to develop the services that best serve people and businesses across our city region. Transport should never be a barrier to opportunity, and this is a step towards improving things for people who work – or want to work – in our hospitals, care homes, clubs, bars, distribution centres or theatres.”

The V1 and 36 have been chosen due to their proximity to key night-time economy employment sites, such has hotels, bars and clubs, hospitals and distribution centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also serve areas with high numbers of people less likely to own a car and more likely to use public transport, including students.

Around 358,000 people work in jobs or businesses that are significantly active at night, accounting for around 33 per cent of the Greater Mancunian workforce.

Sacha Lord, night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester said: “‘I have called for extensions to night transport services since I became the night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester.

“It’s not fair that night workers should face more expensive transport options simply because of the hours they work. We often think of transport as being an issue for customers at night, but I am delighted to have worked with the mayor, the transport commissioner, TfGM and the Bee Network and its operators to be able to bring in such an important pilot that has parity and equality for all workers, no matter what time of day or night, at its heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Greater Manchester Residents Survey carried out in February, more than a quarter (27 per cent) of people said a lack of public transport at night had prevented them accessing opportunities including work, night classes, socialising or late-night healthcare services.

A team of Travelsafe support and enforcement officers has already been rolled out on the Bee Network to support passengers and this will be extended to support the pilot.

A stakeholder forum featuring leaders from the hospitality industry, Manchester’s BID organisation CityCo, the NHS, Salford University, Logistics North distribution park and Wigan Council helped inform the development of the pilot, highlighting safety, communication with potential customers and reliability of service as key factors.