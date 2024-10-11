New bus service between Wigan and Middlebrook Retail Park in 'important milestone' for Bee Network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan bus service which had been scrapped is set to return as the first new route introduced by the Bee Network.

A new 615 route between Wigan and Middlebrook Retail Park will begin on October 27.

The hourly service will restore the link which was lost four years ago and allow people to travel by bus to the retail park’s shops, restaurants, Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Community Stadium and more.

In addition, the 132 service connecting Wigan with the Trafford Centre will run every 30 minutes instead of hourly.

Wigan bus station

The introduction of the Bee Network has enabled Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) to review service performance in detail and respond to the needs of customers, instead of providing services on a commercial basis, as was done previously.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: “The introduction of the first new Bee Network bus service is an important milestone.

“Once again, we are proving the benefits of a locally controlled and accountable bus network by delivering improvements for our local communities.

“With new and enhanced services connecting Wigan with the Trafford Centre and Middlebrook, we are boosting access to jobs, retail and leisure opportunities – which is especially welcome in the lead-up to Christmas.

“The only way we can grow the Bee Network, improve services and keep fares low is if more people use it, so I’d encourage everyone to get onboard and enjoy our cleaner, cheaper and more reliable bus service.”

Vernon Everitt, transport commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: “We have listened to feedback from the local community and I am delighted that we are moving quickly to introduce the first new Bee Network service connecting Wigan with Middlebrook and doubling the frequency of a key commuter and leisure route from Wigan to the Trafford Centre."

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “It is great to see these improvements to our bus services, with the Bee Network back under local control. Wigan borough was one of the first places in Greater Manchester to get Bee Network buses and last month saw the V1 start trialling a 24-hour service between Leigh and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

“With the new 615 service restoring a previously scrapped route and more buses running from our borough to the Trafford Centre, these first 12 months have seen some great improvements in our local network.”

Nigel Featham, managing director of Go North West, said: "As operators of Bee Network services, we’re proud to be playing a key role in bringing new and improved services to Wigan and Middlebrook as part of the mission to transform local transport. The introduction of the 615 is a fantastic example of how franchising can deliver real benefits to passengers by providing the services they need, when they need them most.

"As we head into the busy festive season, these changes will make it easier for people to access major retail and leisure destinations, while also improving connectivity across Greater Manchester. We're looking forward to continuing our work with TfGM to deliver an efficient and customer-focused bus network for all."