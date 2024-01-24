News you can trust since 1853
No services on strike day and ‘significant disruption expected,’ Northern warns Wigan passengers

Wigan rail passengers are being warned of ‘significant disruption’ ahead of a week of industrial action.
By Sian Jones
Published 24th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Northern has published a travel advice calendar for Monday January 29 – Sunday February 7 to highlight when services will be affected.

There will be no services at all on Wednesday January 31 when ASLEF members – most of whom are train drivers – stage their latest walk out.

Additional disruption is expected from Monday January 29 to Tuesday February 6 due to action short of strike called by the union and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services.

Northern has released a travel advice calendar to highlight when services will be affected.Northern has released a travel advice calendar to highlight when services will be affected.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We urge customers to check before they travel during this period of industrial action.

“We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this will cause our customers.

"We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause."

For more information about the strike and the services that will be affected, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

