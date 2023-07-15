Northern advises customers of very limited services as more rail strikes loom next week

Members will walk out on Thursday July 20 and Saturday July 22, bringing all but a handful of services across the North of England to a halt.

They continue to strike in their long-running dispute over pay, security of jobs and work conditions which has been ongoing for more than 12 months.

A further strike is planned for Saturday July 29 and due to the impact strikes have on fleet displacement, early morning services on Friday 21, Sunday 23 and Sunday July 30 are expected to be disrupted.

Strikes during July are expected to disrupt a number of services.

Additionally the ASLEF union has declared ‘action short of strike’ from Monday 17 to Saturday July 22 which is likely to affect services too.

Northern has published a travel advice calendar to help customers plan their journeys during the period of action.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Yet again, thousands of our customers will be inconvenienced as a result of this action by the RMT union.

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and the uncertainty that on-going strike action causes to people’s confidence in the railway.”

For more information about the strike and the skeleton service in place, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.