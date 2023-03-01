Number of bus journeys made in Greater Manchester has fallen by 40 per cent in the last decade

The Government introduced a £2 cap on all bus journeys outside London last year to encourage more people to travel by bus.

Initially slated to end in March, the scheme has been extended by three months from April to June 30, while a further £80m in funding has been provided to protect vital bus services during the same time period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Campaign for Better Transport said the added investment was "welcome", but urged the Government to implement long-term funding reform to encourage more people to take the bus.

A decade ago there were 4.6 billion English bus journeys a year, and the number of trips has fallen every year since 2013-14 bar last year due to the pandemic.

Department for Transport figures show passengers took 121 million bus journeys in Greater Manchester in the year to March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was up from 68.6 million the year before – which was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – but was down significantly on pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019-20, the last full year before the pandemic, Greater Manchester passengers took 177.9 million journeys, while over the last decade, services have been dropped by 41%.

Across England there were 2.8 billion bus journeys in 2021-22 – down from 4.1 billion in 2019-20.

A decade ago there were 4.6 billion journeys, and the number of trips has fallen every year since 2013-14 bar last year due to the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Campaign for Better Transport said the extension of the £2 bus fare cap and funding for key services is "very welcome and a great success".cut

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of the campaign group, said: "This will reassure communities across the country who are reliant on buses to access work, education, and healthcare.

"However, another extension only gets us so far. We are urging the Government to implement long-term funding reform to avoid more uncertainty and give everyone access to affordable and reliable bus services."

David Renard, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said the Government must use the time the funding buys "to work with councils and operators to develop a long-term, reformed bus funding model with significant new money".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show there were 42.2 journeys per person in Greater Manchester in 2021-22 – up from 24.1.

Meanwhile, elderly or disabled passengers accounted for 23.5 million (19 per cent) journeys.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "Travelling by bus remains the most popular option for commuters and families across the country, but the sector is still trying to recover after the end of the pandemic.