Only two major roadworks for Wigan motorists to beware in the area for the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are only two National Highways roadworks to be aware of in the Wigan area over the next couple of weeks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A580, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M58, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 10, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.