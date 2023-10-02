Only two major roadworks for Wigan motorists to beware in the area for the next fortnight
And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
The A580, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M58, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 10, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.