Only two major roadworks for Wigan motorists to beware in the area for the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wigan will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

There are only two National Highways roadworks to be aware of in the Wigan area over the next couple of weeks
The A580, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M58, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 10, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

