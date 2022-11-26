Overturned lorry driver arrested for suspected drug driving causing major delays on M6 near Wigan
A lorry driver has been arrested for suspected drug driving after overturning his vehicle near the M6 at junction 26 causing major delays.
Police were called to the incident at around 4am this morning, Saturday November 26. The overturned wagon is lying on its side under a bridge close to the M6 junction 26 at the Orrell interchange, which is restricting access onto the M58 westbound. Further delays are due to repair and recovery works which are now underway.
Motorists heading for the direction of Liverpool are advised to either continue south to junction 23 and use the A580 west or to junction 21A and use the M62 west.
Most Popular
A spokesperson for North West Motorway police, said: “We were called to the incident at around 4am this morning, Saturday November 26. The driver was uninjured but was arrested for drug driving.”