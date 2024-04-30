Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters from Wigan and Skelmersdale are currently tackling the blaze on the M58 eastbound between J5 A577 Prescott Road (Up Holland) to M6 J26 (Orrell Interchange).

Traffic in the area is at a standstill with one lane in operation.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays of up to 40 minutes and advised to find an alternative route if possible.

No injuries have currently been reported.

A statement by Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said: “At 3.30pm on April 30 two fire engines from Skelmersdale and Wigan (from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service) attended a vehicle fire on the M58 East.