Part of Wigan motorway at a standstill following vehicle fire

Wigan motorists are warned to expect major delays following reports of a vehicle fire on the motorway.
By Sian Jones
Published 30th Apr 2024, 17:06 BST
Firefighters from Wigan and Skelmersdale are currently tackling the blaze on the M58 eastbound between J5 A577 Prescott Road (Up Holland) to M6 J26 (Orrell Interchange).

Traffic in the area is at a standstill with one lane in operation.

Firefighters are currently tackling the blaze

Motorists are being warned to expect delays of up to 40 minutes and advised to find an alternative route if possible.

No injuries have currently been reported.

A statement by Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said: “At 3.30pm on April 30 two fire engines from Skelmersdale and Wigan (from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service) attended a vehicle fire on the M58 East.

“Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and cutting tools to extinguish the fire. Crews remain in attendance.”

