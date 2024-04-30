Part of Wigan motorway at a standstill following vehicle fire
Wigan motorists are warned to expect major delays following reports of a vehicle fire on the motorway.
Firefighters from Wigan and Skelmersdale are currently tackling the blaze on the M58 eastbound between J5 A577 Prescott Road (Up Holland) to M6 J26 (Orrell Interchange).
Traffic in the area is at a standstill with one lane in operation.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays of up to 40 minutes and advised to find an alternative route if possible.
No injuries have currently been reported.
