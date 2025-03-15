The Wigan outpost railway station Gathust looks like a stopping point in the middle of nowhere and the fact that it’s been named as the “second worst” in England for train cancellations and delays might seem of little importance.

Try telling that to the long-suffering students at nearby St John Rigby College in Orrell whose 16 to 18-year-olds rely on it get to classes from Wigan and surrounding areas.

Poor Libby Gibson, 17, is a case in point. “Some days they are constantly cancelled,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

“Recently, three trains, which were due to arrive every half hour, were cancelled one after the other. It’s a worry if you have an appointment or anything.”

Amelia Hodges

Gathurst station is on the line between Manchester and Southport, also running through Wigan.

Nicola Bent, 18, uses the train to get to college but says that it’s “usually pretty reliable” but added: “A lot of us use this station. It’s really important.”

Connor McHugh, 18, said he “would like the trains to be more reliable”. “Last year, it was particularly bad and it caused me to miss an appointment in Wigan.

“Something needs to be done to make the trains work better. It’s a bit of a joke.”

The platform at Gathurst

Amelia Hodges, also 18, said trains going in the direction of Wigan had been cancelled, causing her to wait at least an hour.

“I’ve even decided to walk to Wigan in the past, which takes a long time – it’s about four miles,” she said.

Hannah Hesketh, 18, and her friend Ella Draper, 17, have resorted to getting an Uber in the past because of the unreliability of the trains.

“It’s ridiculous that you can’t rely on the trains to turn up on time, or even at all,” said Hannah. “Getting an Uber costs a fortune, but sometimes there’s no choice.”

Connor McHugh

Gathurst got its unenviable reputation following data released by the Office of Rail and Road, which monitors 1,700 stations across England.

According to the data, from January 5 to February 1 this year, Gathurst sits behind Ince and Elton in Cheshire as the station with the second-highest rate of cancellations at 16.21 per cent out of 1,592 trains. The figure for Ince and Elton’s – one of the country’s least used stations – is 22.83 per cent of 92 services.

But Gathurst is not used exclusively by six-form students. Dave Anderson, 24, said: “I rely on the station here to get me to and from work in Wigan,” he said. “If it’s late, or cancelled, that’s a problem for both me and my employer. You don’t want to get in to work and sound like you’re making excuses like ‘my train was late’ or ‘my train was cancelled’.

Joanne Smith, 42, said: “Let’s face it, the train services in this country have been a joke for a long time. It’s a question of hit and miss.”

Gathurst station and a train bound for Wigan

However, one commuter who didn’t want to give his name said he was happy with the train service from Gathurst.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been lucky, but I haven’t experienced any problems at all,” he said. And with that, a train pulled into the station bound for Southport, and he hopped aboard.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said: “We know how frustrating it is for customers when their train is cancelled or delayed.

“By being transparent with this data and the positive actions we’re taking, it shows how serious the industry is in putting this right by continuing to strive for improvements.

“This sends a clear message to customers that the rail sector is committed to improving punctuality and to finding solutions to make train services more reliable.”