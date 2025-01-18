Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Greater Manchester has less money to spend on pothole repairs than the average authority in England, according to a new analysis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research has named the local authorities in England which received the greatest additional funding from central Government to repair potholes in 2023.

It was released ahead of National Pothole Day this week, which aims to raise awareness of poorly-maintained roads, and the impact they have on cyclists, drivers and other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compensation experts at claims.co.uk Analysed data from the Department for Transport to find the additional funding that was allocated to local authorities in England for pothole maintenance and compared it with the total length of road managed by each.

Greater Manchester was provided with £1,107.32 per mile of road to fix potholes.

The analysis found Greater Manchester was provided with £1,107.32 per mile of road to fix potholes.

On average, councils were provided with £1,163.80 per mile.

Of these areas, Brighton and Hove had the greatest budget-per-mile, with £1.547.46. This was followed by Milton Keynes and Cheshire East, while Blackpool had the lowest budget at just £961.44 per mile.

A spokesperson for claims.co.uk Suggested potholes are more problematic in the South East, which is where nearly half of the 10 local authorities that received the most additional budget per mile are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "In comparison, nearly half of the ten local authorities that were allocated the least additional budget per mile are in the north east of England, suggesting potholes are less of an issue here."

The figures come as separate data from the RAC shows pothole-related breakdowns jumped by more than 15% in the final three months of last year.

From October to December, RAC patrols assisted 4,709 drivers for damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs or distorted wheels – the callouts most likely to be caused by wear and tear from defective road surfaces. This was 669 more than the 4,040 recorded in the third quarter of 2024.

The RAC warned the number of pothole breakdowns could increase even more in 2025 following the recent severe weather conditions, which last week meant it had one of its busiest periods for breakdowns in the five years since the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: "In the aftermath of this month’s blast of snow and ice, we may see the unwelcome trend continue in 2025 as excess water freezes and expands in cracks on the roads.

"To prevent water-damaged roads in future, we urge local highways authorities to resurface those in the worst condition and surface dress other roads to stop them deteriorating further."

However the DfT has disputed the analysis from claims.co.uk. They said: "This is a misrepresentation of how road maintenance funding is allocated. Our formula is based on a range of factors like the number of major roads, as well as bridges and lighting.

"This country has suffered from a pothole plague, which is why we’re investing nearly £1.6bn for the next year, which will help local authorities to fix up to seven million more potholes this year, going well beyond our original commitment of one million more potholes annually."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added the Government's road maintenance funding builds on the extra £69 billion already given to councils across England, "to help them drive forward the government’s Plan for Change through investment and reform".