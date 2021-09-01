Railway line between Wigan and Bolton to be electrified in £78m project

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris has today announced the track between Wigan North Western station and Lostock junction will undergo a major upgrade, targeted to be completed in 2024/2025.

Through electrifying almost 13 miles of infrastructure and lengthening platforms, CO2-emitting diesel trains will be replaced by electric rolling stock. As longer trains with additional capacity, these will provide passengers with greener, more comfortable and more reliable journeys.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “As we 'build back better' and create a railway that truly works for passengers, I am delighted to give this rail upgrade the go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The track between Wigan North Western station and Lostock junction will be upgraded

“This significant investment will provide a service around Greater Manchester that is better for both passengers and the environment, ensuring our railway plays its part in meeting our ambitious net-zero ambitions.”

Phil James, North West route director at Network Rail, said: “To help the region recover from the pandemic, we’re turning over a new leaf thanks to the £78m investment to electrify the railway between Wigan and Lostock junction.

“This environmentally and passenger-centric scheme will be a game changer for Greater Manchester’s railway as more electric trains mean better air quality, less railway noise and more reliable and spacious journeys for rail travellers.”

Nick Donovan, managing director at Northern, said: “The electrification of the line between Wigan and Bolton will make a really positive impact for the North and will help us give our customers better journeys on greener trains.

“In the past 18 months we have made significant improvements to the Northern network with a fleet of 101 new trains, refurbishment of our older trains and enhancements at stations. Today’s announcement provides further evidence of the rail industry’s commitment to improve and modernise our services and infrastructure to benefit passengers and the environment.”

The upgrade project will provide 450 new overhead line equipment stanchions, plus modifications to 17 bridges and two-level crossings.

Platforms will be extended at Hindley, Westhoughton and Ince stations to reduce overcrowding at peak times and cater for six-carriage trains in the future.

The project provides train operators with more operational flexibility to deploy trains to these parts of Wigan and Bolton from the recently upgraded train maintenance facility at Wigan Springs Branch.