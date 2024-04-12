Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The wet winter months have played havoc on the borough’s roads, with drivers complaining of crumbling carriageways and trying to dodge potholes.

An investigation into road repairs in the UK was launched by Accident Claims Advice following an influx of inquiries relating to damages caused by potholes and poorly maintained roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data obtained from Freedom of Information requests reveals Wigan Council has a list of roads set be resurfaced, as well as footpaths and carriageway maintenance work planned across the borough.

Wigan Council will spend £5.3 million on road repairs

Over the new financial year, which started on April 1, it has confirmed a budget of £5.3m for repairs. A total of £1,077,480 has been allocated for pothole repairs.

Some, however, are not the local authority’s responsibility.

A spokesperson for Wigan Council said: “Our roads are ranked as some of the best both regionally and nationally as a result of our planned maintenance program where we invest around £5m a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By prioritising the available funding into planned surfacing and preventative maintenance, we are able to prevent and reduce the number of defects on our highways.”

A spokesman for Accident Claims Advice, which deals with accident compensation and personal injury claims, said: “Local authorities or councils are usually responsible for the maintenance and repair of public highways and pavements under the Highways Act.

“This requires them to inspect highways regularly and repair them in an efficient manner when defects such as potholes are identified.

“Therefore, if you are injured by a pothole on a public highway that was known about but not rectified quickly, you could sue the council/local authority for your injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With UK councils facing a potential major financial crisis, with a £4bn funding gap estimated in the next two years, some authorities have forked out huge amounts in road maintenance repairs.

Accident Claims Advice has collated a list of every road Wigan Council is set to work on.

In addition, the council plans a number of repairs on carriageway and footways, including footway preventive maintenance.

Carriageway Resurfacing Works (Key Route Network)

A49 Wigan Lane (Springfield Street - Penson Street) Wigan

A49 Powell Street (A49 River Way Junction) Wigan

A49 Wigan Road (B5207 Bryn Road Junction) Bryn

A49 Wigan Road (Alexandra Road - Bryn Street) Ashton

A58 Liverpool Road (St Helens Boundary - Satinwood Close) Ashton

A58 Liverpool Road (A49 Warrington Road Junction) Ashton

A58 Bolton Road (Wigan Road - O/S No.101d) Ashton

A58 Bridge Street (Market Street - Castle Hill Road) Hindley

A572 Newton Road/St Helens Road (Sandy Lane - O/S No.476) Lowton

A577 Ormskirk Road (Richmond Hill - Smethurst Road) Pemberton

A577 Ormskirk Road (O/S No.526 - Ellesmere Road) Wigan

A577 Atherton Road (Lord Street - O/S No.118) Hindley

A577 Atherton Road (Harlea Avenue - Long Lane) Hindley Green

A577 Manchester Road including (O/S No.176 - O/S No.295) Tyldesley

A577 Manchester Road (O/S No.295 - Hough Lane) Tyldesley

A578 Wigan Road (O/S No.236 - O/S No.296) Leigh

A579 Bolton Road (Mealhouse Lane - O/S No.38) Atherton

A580 Atherleigh Way (Lovers Lane - Lighting Column No.160) Atherton/Leigh

A5209 Almond Brook Road (Beacon View - O/S No.164) Standish

Carriageway Resurfacing Works (Non-Key Route Network)

A571 Billinge Road (Tunstall Lane - St Matthews Close) Pemberton

A5106 Chorley Road (Wigan Road - Water Drive) Standish

B5206 Gathurst Lane/Broad O'th Lane/Shevington Lane (O/S No.1 - O/S No.20) Shevington

B5207 Bryn Road (Lockett Road - New Street) Ashton

B5238 Whelley (Great Acre - Plantation Gates) Whelley

B5375 Church Lane (Full Length) Shevington

Back Lane (Crow Orchard Road - Pumping Station) Appley Bridge

Firs Lane (Cunliffe Street - Charity Street) Leigh

Frog Lane (Proe's Court - Lower St Stephens Street) Wigan

Greenough Street (Full Length) Wigan

Pepper Lane (Preston Road - Almond Green Avenue) Standish

Scholefield Lane (Opp. Baldwin Street - Gilroy Street) Scholes

Wallgate (Queen Street - O/S Wigan NW Station) Wigan

Swinley Road (Kenyon Road - O/S No.92) Wigan

Swan Lane (Atherton Road - O/S No.103/105) Hindley Green

All Saints Grove (Full Length) Hindley

Ascroft Avenue (Rose Avenue - Cherry Grove) Beech Hill

Beech Hill Avenue / Scot Lane (Woodhouse Drive Junction) Beech Hill

Beverley Avenue (Full Length) Billinge

Chestnut Drive (Beechfield Drive - Landside) Leigh

Coach House Drive (Full Length) Shevington

Crank Road including (Up Holland Road - Brownlow Lane) Billinge

Upholland Road (Bus Stop - Zebra Crossing) Billinge

Dodhurst Road including (Full Length) Hindley

Sandy Lane (O/S No.116/118) Hindley

Dunster Place (Full Length) Tyldesley

Garton Drive (Durrell Way - Lane Head Avenue) Lowton

Green Lane (Full Length) Standish

Hand Lane (Clifton Road - Beech Walk) Leigh

Heath Gardens (Full Length) Hindley Green

Lindale Road (Full Length) Tyldesley

Longridge Avenue (Grove Lane - Grove Place) Standish

Mill Lane including (Tyldesley Road - Lodge Road) Tyldesley

Powys Street (Lodge Road - O/S No.9) Tyldesley

Montrose Avenue (Greenwood Avenue - Matheson Drive) Wigan

Norley Road (City Road - Cul-De-Sac End) Wigan

Pennygate Close (Full Length) Hindley

Sankey Street including (Full Length) Golborne

Talbot Street including (Full Length) Golborne

Peter Street (Talbot Street - O/S No.8) Golborne

Sittingbourne Road (Full Length) Wigan

Spa Road (Everest Road - Hatton Avenue) Atherton

Stadium Way (Scot Lane - Adoption Limit) Wigan

St Pauls Avenue (Poolstock Lane - Walpole Avenue) Marus Bridge

Thomas Street (Organ Street - Leigh Road) Hindley Green

Tunstall Lane (Valley Road - Billinge Road) Wigan

York Avenue / Lancaster Avenue (Warwick Road - Cumberland Avenue) Tyldesley

Wellfield Road including (Rose Avenue - Cul-De-Sac End) Beech Hill

Yew Grove (Full Length) Beech Hill

Great Acre including (O/S No.53 - Kelway Terrace) Whelley

Kelway Terrace including (Full Length) Whelley

West Mount (Full Length) Whelley

Wareing Street (Elliot Street - O/S No.20) Tyldesley

Co-operative Street including (Full Length) Leigh

Cowper Street (Urmston Street - Co-operative Street) Leigh

Bradshawgate (Brown Street South - Vernon Street) Leigh

Willow Crescent (Full Length) Leigh

Broomfield Road (Full Length) Standish

Parkbrook Lane (Full Length) Shevington

Tan House Drive including (Burley Crescent - Sykes Crescent) Winstanley

Homes House Avenue (LC No.40 - Crowther Drive R/B) Winstanley