Road closures: almost a dozen on motorways and other major routes for Wigan drivers this week

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

Motorists are advised to give extra time to their journeys

• M58, from 9pm October 17 to 5pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 5 to orrall - Hard Shoulder Only for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A580, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm August 20 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 - 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART Construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M58, from 8am to 5pm on October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 westbound, orrall to junction 5 - Hard Shoulder Only for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M58, from 9pm October 19 to 5am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm October 25 to 6am November 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 25 to junction 22 - Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.

• M58, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.