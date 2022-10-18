News you can trust since 1853
Young motorist treated for shock after M6 crash at Wigan

A young woman was treated for shock but was otherwise unscathed after her car and an HGV collided on the motorway at Wigan.

By Charles Graham
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 5:13pm

Post-rush hour tailbacks formed after the crash on the northbound carriageway of the M6 between Orrell (junction 26) and Standish (junction 27) involving an articulated lorry and a Volkswagen Golf.

A fire crew from Wigan station was the first of the emergency services on the scene at 9.30am on Tuesday October 18 and found that the Golf had smashed into the back of the larger vehicle.

Lanes of the M6 were closed for a period while the scene was cleared

The lorry had been moved onto the hard shoulder but the damaged car was lying across the two inner lanes.

Watch manager Nigel Shepherd said: “The driver of the car was in shock but, thankfully, she was not physically injured.

"We were not needed to extricate her from the car but did make the scene safe before leaving, by which time the North West Ambulance Service and Highways England had arrived to take over.”

