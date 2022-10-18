Post-rush hour tailbacks formed after the crash on the northbound carriageway of the M6 between Orrell (junction 26) and Standish (junction 27) involving an articulated lorry and a Volkswagen Golf.

A fire crew from Wigan station was the first of the emergency services on the scene at 9.30am on Tuesday October 18 and found that the Golf had smashed into the back of the larger vehicle.

Lanes of the M6 were closed for a period while the scene was cleared

The lorry had been moved onto the hard shoulder but the damaged car was lying across the two inner lanes.

Watch manager Nigel Shepherd said: “The driver of the car was in shock but, thankfully, she was not physically injured.