Road closures: Five for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wigan will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:49 GMT
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays, with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

National Highways warns of five road closures in WiganNational Highways warns of five road closures in Wigan
• A580, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A – 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A – 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm February 5 to 6am February 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A – 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M602, from 9pm February 10 to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, 11 to 12 – lane closure for barriers – permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• A580, from 9pm February 12 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A – 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

