Road closures: five for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wigan will have five National Highways road closures to beware of in the days ahead.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

M6, until 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their scheduleNational Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule
M6, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closures due to electrical works.

M6, from 8pm April 27 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M6, from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closures due to electrical works.

A580, from 8.30pm April 29 to 6am May 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

