Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M6, until 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule

M6, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closures due to electrical works.

M6, from 8pm April 27 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M6, from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closures due to electrical works.

A580, from 8.30pm April 29 to 6am May 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.