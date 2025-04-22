Road closures: five for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

By Adam Care
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers in and around Wigan will have five road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is on the M6 northbound, at the junction 27 exit slip lane, which is in place until 5am on June 2.

National Highways warns of five road closures in WiganNational Highways warns of five road closures in Wigan
National Highways warns of five road closures in Wigan

Carriageway reconstruction/renewal work is being carried out on behalf of National Highways and delays of up to 10 minutes are expected.

Read More
Coroner demands changes at Wigan GP surgery after toddler's tragic death

A further four closures will begin over the next two weeks. They are:

• M6, from 9pm on April 22 to 6am on April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes) in both directions from junction 22 to 23 due to a carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm on April 28 to 6am on April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes) southbound from junction 27 to 26 due to a lane closure for communications.

• M6, from 8pm on April 29 to 6am on April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes) northbound from junction 25 to 27 due to a lane closure for communications.

• M6, from 8pm on April 30 to 5am on June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes) northbound from junction 26 to 27 due to a lane closure for barriers.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.

Related topics:Road ClosuresDriversWiganNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice