Drivers in and around Wigan will have five road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week.

This is on the M6 northbound, at the junction 27 exit slip lane, which is in place until 5am on June 2.

Carriageway reconstruction/renewal work is being carried out on behalf of National Highways and delays of up to 10 minutes are expected.

A further four closures will begin over the next two weeks. They are:

• M6, from 9pm on April 22 to 6am on April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes) in both directions from junction 22 to 23 due to a carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

• M6, from 8pm on April 28 to 6am on April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes) southbound from junction 27 to 26 due to a lane closure for communications.

• M6, from 8pm on April 29 to 6am on April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes) northbound from junction 25 to 27 due to a lane closure for communications.

• M6, from 8pm on April 30 to 5am on June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes) northbound from junction 26 to 27 due to a lane closure for barriers.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.