A coroner has written to a Wigan GP practice highlighting his concerns after an inquest into a toddler’s death.

Michael Pemberton presided over a four-day jury inquest looking into what happened to 22-month-old Hailey Thompson, from Ashton.

She was diagnosed with tonsillitis and then a viral upper respiratory tract infection at Ashton Medical Practice.

She was also seen at Wigan Infirmary’s A&E, where she was diagnosed with a viral infection again and discharged.

Kris Thompson and Iboyla Adam with daughter Hailey Thompson

But Hailey died just 24 hours later, on December 19, 2022.

The jury found she died by natural causes, with the medical cause recorded as sepsis, pneumonia (group A streptococcus).

They noted there was a “missed opportunity” for a review when Hailey stopped taking antibiotics after three days for tonsillitis, amid a suspected allergic reaction, but it “did not contribute to her death”.

Mr Pemberton asked about procedures at Ashton Medical Practice during the inquest.

He has now written a Prevention of Future Deaths report – also called a regulation 28 report – and sent it to the surgery.

He wrote: “During the course of the investigation my inquiries revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken. In the circumstances it is my statutory duty to report to you.”

Mr Pemberton explained the inquest explored Hailey’s mother attempting to get an appointment or advice from the surgery after the suspected allergic reaction.

She spoke to an administrative staff member, known as “a care navigator”, who asked a pharmacist to call her.

But that pharmacist could not deal with paediatric medication and sent a message explaining this, though it was “not on the medical records system where an auditable trail would exist”.

Mr Pemberton said: “On the evidence, the pharmacist was not provided with feedback directly on the need to use the medical records system or involved in the lessons learned process as they were not directly employed by the practice.”

Another concern was that the care navigator did not have a clear pathway for referring a task or a triage tool to recognise that a reported allergic reaction may require urgent consideration by a doctor.

Mr Pemberton said no evidence was provided to explain how a patient would be referred to the urgent triage doctor; whether there was a list of clinician competencies and who tasks should be referred to; care navigator training; and algorithms or policies to assist care navigators who are based elsewhere.

Andy Scaife, CEO of SSP Health, which runs the surgery, said: "We have received the regulation 28 report from the coroner but cannot comment, in detail, at this time as we are still reviewing the report findings.

"We note that the concerns raised by the coroner relate to common practices which are in place across the vast majority of doctors surgeries in the country and are not specific to the surgery in this case.

"We also note that the coroner specifically states that the concerns raised did not contribute to this very sad death.

"As is appropriate, we are currently conducting a thorough internal review to understand the exact circumstance, which will include a review of the factual accuracy of certain aspects of the report and the appropriateness of a regulation 28 report being raised in this case.”