Drivers in and around Wigan will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M58, from 8pm June 2 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions Jnc 22 to Jnc 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways warns of five upcoming road closures

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm June 23 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J21A to J26 – carriageway closure for signs on behalf of National Highways.

• M58, from 9pm June 25 to 5am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 – six lane closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M58, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, J25 to J26 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M61, from 8pm July 1 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions J1 to M6 – lane closure for barriers – permanent.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.