Road closures: five for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M58, from 8pm June 2 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions Jnc 22 to Jnc 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 9pm June 23 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J21A to J26 – carriageway closure for signs on behalf of National Highways.
• M58, from 9pm June 25 to 5am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 – six lane closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.
• M58, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, J25 to J26 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
• M61, from 8pm July 1 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions J1 to M6 – lane closure for barriers – permanent.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.