Road closures: five for Wigan drivers this week

But the news is not too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads

They are:

• M6, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 – Lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

• A580, from 9pm August 20 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 – Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 5am April 14, 2021 to 5am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 23-27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9, 2021 to 6am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

One more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 – Lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.