Road closures: five for Wigan drivers to be aware of over the next fortnight
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, is as follows:
A580, from 9pm November 27 to 6am December 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 9pm December 6 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barriers.
M6, from 9pm December 8 to 5am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
M6, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 28 to 27 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
A580, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.