Road closures: five for Wigan drivers to be aware of over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wigan will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for in the coming days.
By Marieta Marinova
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, is as follows:

A580, from 9pm November 27 to 6am December 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm December 6 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barriers.

Two of the works are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutesTwo of the works are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes
M6, from 9pm December 8 to 5am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M6, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 28 to 27 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

A580, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

