Drivers in and around Wigan will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for over the next two weeks.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start in the days ahead:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

M6 until 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 26 to J27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M6, from 8pm June 25 to 5am June 26, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M60 clockwise junctions 11 to 12 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 8pm July 1 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for signs - erection.