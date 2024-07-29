Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Wigan have four road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list shows one closure already in place is expected to continue this week:

• A580, from 9pm July 22 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

Three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm July 29 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J25 to J27 - lane closure for signs - maintenance for National Highways.

• M58, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• M58, from 9pm August 12 to 6am August 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures for improvement works.