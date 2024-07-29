Road closures: four for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
The latest expected works list shows one closure already in place is expected to continue this week:
• A580, from 9pm July 22 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
Three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 8pm July 29 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J25 to J27 - lane closure for signs - maintenance for National Highways.
• M58, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.
• M58, from 9pm August 12 to 6am August 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures for improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads.
