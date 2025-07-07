Drivers in and around Wigan will have four road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M58, from 8pm June 2 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 22 to junction 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M61, from 8pm July 1 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions junction to M6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

There will be roadworks on the M58, M61 and M6 this week

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm July 19 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 27 - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

M6, from 10pm July 19 to 5.30am July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 25 to junction 24 carriageway closure due to renewal and repair to railway structure.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.