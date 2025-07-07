Road closures: four for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Wigan will have four road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
- M58, from 8pm June 2 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 22 to junction 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
- M61, from 8pm July 1 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions junction to M6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
- M6, from 9pm July 19 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 27 - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).
- M6, from 10pm July 19 to 5.30am July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 25 to junction 24 carriageway closure due to renewal and repair to railway structure.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
