The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M6, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to J27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

M6, from 9pm March 11 to 6pm March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to J27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to J28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm March 18 to 6pm March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to J27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.