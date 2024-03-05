Road closures: four for Wigan drivers to heed over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wigan will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this next two weeks.
By Marieta Marinova
Published 5th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M6, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to J27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
M6, from 9pm March 11 to 6pm March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to J27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to J28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm March 18 to 6pm March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to J27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

