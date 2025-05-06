Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Wigan will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M6, from 8pm April 4 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27 - lane closure for electrical works.

M58, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

M6, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 10 to junction 12 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

A580, from 9.30pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 24 to junction 23 - lane closure for barriers.

M58, from 9pm May 13 to 5am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

A580, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 22 to J23 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.