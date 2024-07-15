Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Wigan will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of them are expected to cause delays lasting between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A580, from 9pm July 8 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways warns of nine road closures in Wigan

A further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm July 15 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J26 to J27 - hard shoulder only for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M6, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J26 to J28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A580, from 9pm July 15 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 11pm July 15 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J26 to J27 - lane closure for signs - erection.

• M6, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J26 to J27 - lane closure for signs - erection.

• A580, from 9pm July 22 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to 27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 8pm July 29 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J25 to J27 - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.