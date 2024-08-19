Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Wigan only have one National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays, with motorists facing a hold-up of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

M58, from 9pm August 19 to 6am August 26: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.