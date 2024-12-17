There are few scheduled roadworks for Wigan motorists to be concerned about on local motorways and major A-roads as the festive season begins.

Drivers only have four National Highways road closures to watch out and, according to National Highways, both of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

M6 until 6am December 20, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M58, from 8pm December 17 to 6am December 18, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 27 to 25 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.