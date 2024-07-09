Road closures: seven for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers in and around Wigan will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for in the coming two weeks.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

M6 until 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for signs erection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Man accused of sexually abusing schoolgirls in Wigan and Stockport
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their scheduleNational Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

A580 until 6am July 15, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 11pm July 15 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for signs erection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M6, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for signs erection.

A580, from 9pm July 22 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysRoad ClosuresDriversWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.