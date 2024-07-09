Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Wigan will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for in the coming two weeks.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

M6 until 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for signs erection.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

A580 until 6am July 15, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 11pm July 15 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for signs erection.

M6, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for signs erection.

A580, from 9pm July 22 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.