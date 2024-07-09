Road closures: seven for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
M6 until 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for signs erection.
A580 until 6am July 15, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 11pm July 15 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for signs erection.
M6, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for signs erection.
A580, from 9pm July 22 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
