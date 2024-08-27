Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Wigan will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this coming fortnight.

And fiveof them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

M6, from 8pm August 27 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm August 27 to 5am August 28, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting).

M58, from 9pm August 29 to 5am August 30, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

M6, from 9pm August 31 to 5am September 1, moderate delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 26 to 27 - ane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

A580, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 20, moderate delays: A580 both directions Golborne Roundabout to Stanley Bank Way, junction - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M6, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm September 9 to 5am September 10, slight delay: M58 eastbound, junction 5 to A577 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

