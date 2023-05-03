News you can trust since 1853
Derelict canalside Wigan restaurant is put up for sale

Hopes have been raised that a once popular Wigan pub and restaurant will finally get a new lease of life.

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The Baby Elephant on Gathurst Lane, Gathurst, closed at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and never re-opened.

Since then its exterior has become increasingly run-down, leading to its entry into Wigan Today’s dubious hall of fame for the grottiest eyesores.

In a previous life it was the Navigation pub and locals in leafy Gathurst have been surprised that a business in an attractive and relatively affluent area hasn’t proved a gold mine.

The abandoned Baby Elephant restaurant on Gathurst LaneThe abandoned Baby Elephant restaurant on Gathurst Lane
It was previously in the hands of Punch Taverns but, more recently, it has been in the ownership of Star Pubs & Bars.

But Star confirmed to Wigan Today this week that it was on the market again.

A spokesperson said: “Like all pub companies we regularly review our estate to ensure we have the right pubs in the right locations. We have earmarked The Navigation for sale as part of this process.”

The news received a mixed reaction from locals.

James Naylor said: “Star Pubs have obviously not got anywhere with it so perhaps it’s for the best that they give someone else a chance to make a go of it.

"I find it incredible that an establishment in such an attractive and wealthy area with lots of walkers and canalboat users passing by can’t be made a success of.”

But Rosemary Watson said: “There are quite a few canalside pubs in Wigan – like Bridge 63 at Red Rock and the Dover Lock at Abram – which you think would be popular but no-one's been able to make them work for years.”This is a tough time for the hospitality industry and I’m sure it would cost a great deal to bring the Baby Elephant building back into a usable state, especially since the lead flashings were stolen off the roof last year.”

There are furtther divisions about the recent installation of a barrier across the restaurant’s car park which is frequently used by commuters catching trains from Gathurst station as well as folk parking up to walk along the towpath.

But that will stop now. The spokesperson said: “It is normal practice for security firms to put barriers up as forecourts can be used as dumping grounds when pubs are boarded up.”

