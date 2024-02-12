Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of the seven roadworks on motorways and major A-roads in the Wigan area will cause delays of 10 to 30 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A580, from 9pm February 12 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M6, from 9pm February 15 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to J26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm February 15 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A580, from 9pm February 19 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm February 25 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

A580, from 9pm February 26 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.