Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures have started or are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M6 until 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closures due to electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

M6, from 8am May 13 to 11am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M6, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for communications.

M58, from 8pm May 16 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 5 to Orrell - lane closure for sweeping of carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

A580, from 9pm May 20 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.