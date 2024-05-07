Road closures: six for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wigan will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week and next.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 7th May 2024, 15:40 BST
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures have started or are due to start over the next two weeks:

M6 until 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closures due to electrical works.

M6, from 8am May 13 to 11am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M6, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for communications.

M58, from 8pm May 16 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 5 to Orrell - lane closure for sweeping of carriageway.

M6, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

A580, from 9pm May 20 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

