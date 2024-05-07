Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The premises would be located in Standish with the owner wishing to transform a home opposite the library by adding extensions to create a restaurant with space for 30 diners.

It will need Wigan Council planners to grant permission to for a change of use to the property - at 14 Cross Street - for the venture to come off. The plans includr a self-contained flat above the establishment in addition to part two-storey and single-storey extensions at the rear.

Plans for the eatery were originally submitted in April last year but were later withdrawn.

14 Cross Street, Standish: the property proposed to become a new restaurant

Applicant Joe Hodgson had stated that it would provide the village with a space for “high-class dining” that would operate 11am to 11pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

The application states the “proposed development size and location has taken into consideration the location of all adjacent properties in minimising any impact that may have been imposed.”

It adds: “Mr Hodgson has purchased this property in a poor condition and aims to provide a valued addition to the town of Standish.

“This is being done with a view to upgrading it to meet modern standards for a comfortable living lifestyle by creating a dwelling of modest proportions to the first floor and a high class pub with food element to the ground floor with an external rear outdoor eating / drinking area.