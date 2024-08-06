Drivers in and around Wigan will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for over the next two weeks.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

M6 until 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 25 to 27 - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M58, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

M62, from 9pm August 10 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junctions 11 to 12 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm August 12 to 6am August 18, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctiosn 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications.

M6, from 9pm August 19 to 6am August 26, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

