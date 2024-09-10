Road closures: six for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows most already in place and expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 6am September 25, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6 until 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.
A580 until 6am September 21, moderate delays: A580 both directions Golborne Roundabout to Stanley Bank Way, junction - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
M58 until 5am September 10, slight delays: M58 eastbound, junction 5 to A577 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 12, slight delays: M58 eastbound, junction 5 to A577 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 19, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
