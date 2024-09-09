Two more Wigan men jailed following Southport riot
Paul Harrison and Jordan Gibson joined in the terrifying disturbance on July 30 just after a peaceful vigil for the three little girls killed the previous day at a Taylor Swift themed holiday dance class.
Video footage showing the actions of the two men - who were acting separately - was played to Liverpool Crown Court and Judge Louise Brandon described them as having joined a 1,000 mob exploiting events and “using them to sow division and hatred.”
She said Whelley dad-of-two Gibson could be seen at the front of the crowd, bouncing on his toes and apparently revelling in the chaos, which left 50 officers physically injured, “with like-minded thugs.
“You were waving your arms above your head and joining in deeply offensive racist chants.”
He threw items at the police cordon including a lump of concrete, so heavy it needed two hands to lift.
Judge Brandon said that overall Harrison threw at least 18 glass bottles at the police as well as bricks, one of which knocked an officer to the ground and another which bounced off a colleague’s foot.
The court heard Gibson has an earlier conviction for racially aggravated assault yet ironically has previously helped clean up grave stones damaged in a racist attack.
His lawyer, Michael Hagerty, said Gibson, a 33-year-old self-employed engineer who maintains credit card machines, used to be a travel rep and had happily worked in Muslim countries.
He added that an Asian friend had written a reference in which he spoke highly about how Gibson had assisted him when times were bad.
He is a match angler and volunteers with a charity which encourages those with mental health issues to take up fishing.
“Regretfully he became embroiled in the crowd and very much regrets becoming involved. The defendant has been left unable to understand how he behaved in this way.”
He was wearing his distinctive green and yellow work clothes and his actions were spontaneous and not premeditated. “He is both disgusted and ashamed of his behaviour as are his family and partner.”
Mr Hagerty said that he is the main breadwinner and his partner is still on maternity leave after giving birth to their nine-month-old baby daughter and they do not know how they will pay for the accommodation they recently moved into.
Gibson, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was jailed for 30 months and Harrison, of Warrington Road, Abram, who admitted the same offence was jailed for 28 months.
Louise McCloskey, prosecuting, had said Gibson’s actions had been “deliberate and persistent and he ran at police trying to bring about peace.
“He picked up multiple missiles and launched them at the police…He joined in chants of “We want our country back” and “Allah, who the f…is Allah?”