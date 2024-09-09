Two Wigan men involved in violent scenes near a Southport mosque, including throwing missiles at police and chanting racist slurs, have both been jailed.

Paul Harrison and Jordan Gibson joined in the terrifying disturbance on July 30 just after a peaceful vigil for the three little girls killed the previous day at a Taylor Swift themed holiday dance class.

Video footage showing the actions of the two men - who were acting separately - was played to Liverpool Crown Court and Judge Louise Brandon described them as having joined a 1,000 mob exploiting events and “using them to sow division and hatred.”

Rioter Paul Harrison

She said Whelley dad-of-two Gibson could be seen at the front of the crowd, bouncing on his toes and apparently revelling in the chaos, which left 50 officers physically injured, “with like-minded thugs.

“You were waving your arms above your head and joining in deeply offensive racist chants.”

He threw items at the police cordon including a lump of concrete, so heavy it needed two hands to lift.

Judge Brandon said that overall Harrison threw at least 18 glass bottles at the police as well as bricks, one of which knocked an officer to the ground and another which bounced off a colleague’s foot.

Rioter Jordan Gibson

The court heard Gibson has an earlier conviction for racially aggravated assault yet ironically has previously helped clean up grave stones damaged in a racist attack.

His lawyer, Michael Hagerty, said Gibson, a 33-year-old self-employed engineer who maintains credit card machines, used to be a travel rep and had happily worked in Muslim countries.

He added that an Asian friend had written a reference in which he spoke highly about how Gibson had assisted him when times were bad.

He is a match angler and volunteers with a charity which encourages those with mental health issues to take up fishing.

“Regretfully he became embroiled in the crowd and very much regrets becoming involved. The defendant has been left unable to understand how he behaved in this way.”

He was wearing his distinctive green and yellow work clothes and his actions were spontaneous and not premeditated. “He is both disgusted and ashamed of his behaviour as are his family and partner.”

Mr Hagerty said that he is the main breadwinner and his partner is still on maternity leave after giving birth to their nine-month-old baby daughter and they do not know how they will pay for the accommodation they recently moved into.

Gibson, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was jailed for 30 months and Harrison, of Warrington Road, Abram, who admitted the same offence was jailed for 28 months.

Louise McCloskey, prosecuting, had said Gibson’s actions had been “deliberate and persistent and he ran at police trying to bring about peace.

“He picked up multiple missiles and launched them at the police…He joined in chants of “We want our country back” and “Allah, who the f…is Allah?”

Harrison, who was wearing a white T-shirt and stood out because of his height, went up to an officer filming the violence shouting abuse at him and he was seen throwing a wheelie bin at the police cordon.

He also wrapped an English flag around his face while continuing his aggressive behaviour involving throwing missiles.

His defence barrister Ian Whitehurst said the defendant has no previous convictions and had later handed himself in to police.

“He still struggles to understand why he got involved and why he acted in the way he did.”

He suffered a brain injury as a child but has a “purposeful and constructive life” and works for his family’s business which will be affected by his absence.

“He is deeply remorseful and ashamed.”

Det Chief Insp Tony Roberts said: “The despicable actions of both men, who travelled to Southport intent on causing mayhem and destruction, have landed them both in prison.

“Their decision that day has cost them dearly but more importantly, their actions and those of others with them left a town in shock and fear and, left more than 50 officers injured.

“The way the community pulled together to clean up and restore walls and infrastructure after their terrible actions was an immense source of hope for all who live there.

“I hope the fact so many of those who brought such awful scenes to Southport are being jailed reassures those who suffered most at their hands, and sends a very strong message to anyone who would consider bringing disorder to our streets.

“The dedication of officers on the frontline that day, who put themselves in harm’s way to bring such a challenging situation under control, has been followed with many hours of dedicated work by investigators trawling CCTV and camera phone footage to identify those responsible and bringing them to justice.

“We continue to identify more people who attended the disorder in Merseyside and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

We would encourage anyone with information to contact us via Public Portal Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.