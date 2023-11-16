Road closures: three for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
M58, from 9pm November 15 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 eastbound - lane closure for barriers.
M6, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
A580, from 9pm November 27 to 6am December 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21s to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.