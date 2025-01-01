Road closures: three for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Wigan will have three road closures to watch out for this week.

Two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm January 6 to 6am January 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound J25 to J27 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A580, from 9pm January 13 to 6am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures for improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included.