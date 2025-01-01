Road closures: three for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty
Published 1st Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers in and around Wigan will have three road closures to watch out for this week.

Two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 9pm January 6 to 6am January 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways warns of three road closures in WiganNational Highways warns of three road closures in Wigan
National Highways warns of three road closures in Wigan

• M6, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound J25 to J27 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A580, from 9pm January 13 to 6am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures for improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included.

Related topics:Road ClosuresDriversWiganNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice