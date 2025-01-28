Road closures: three for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 28th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers in and around Wigan will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for in the coming weeks.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows the following three closures on their schedule:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M58 until 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 21a to 26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their scheduleNational Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule

M6, from 9pm February 3 to 6am February 8, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 21a to 26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm February 10 to 5am February 12, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysRoad ClosuresDriversWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice