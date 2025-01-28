Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Wigan will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for in the coming weeks.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows the following three closures on their schedule:

M58 until 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 21a to 26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule

M6, from 9pm February 3 to 6am February 8, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 21a to 26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm February 10 to 5am February 12, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

