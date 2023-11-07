Road closures: three for Wigan drivers to be aware of over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wigan will have three National Highways road closures to watch out in the coming days.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads

A580, from 9pm November 6 to 6am November 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26- lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 8pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, sunctions 27 to J26 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

M6, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.