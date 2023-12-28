Road closures: three for Wigan drivers to be aware of over the next fortnight
and live on Freeview channel 276
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
M6, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 6, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 9pm January 7 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 28 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
A580, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.