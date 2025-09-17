Round-up of Wigan motorway and A-road works
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
M58 until 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 22 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6 until 6am November 1, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent.
M6 until 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 25 to 23 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
M6, from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 22, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
M58, from 9pm September 23 to 5am September 24, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 26 to 25 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
M58, from 9pm September 24 to 5am September 25, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 24 to 26 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
M6, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 27 - lane closure for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads is not included in its schedule.