Drivers in and around Wigan will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for at the moment and in the days to come.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

M58 until 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 22 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M6 until 6am November 1, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

M6 until 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 25 to 23 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M6, from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 22, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M58, from 9pm September 23 to 5am September 24, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 26 to 25 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M58, from 9pm September 24 to 5am September 25, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 24 to 26 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M6, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 27 - lane closure for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

