Rush hour crash closes M6 lane between Wigan and Standish
A rush hour crash on the M6 near Wigan led to a lane closure with congestion back to Standish this morning (Friday, September 3).
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 8:17 am
Updated
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 8:42 am
Update - 8.30am - All lanes are now open.
Police closed lane 1 (of 3) on the southbound M6 between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 26 (Orrell Interchange, M58) after a crash at around 7.55am.
Highways say recovery teams have attended to help tow the vehicles from the carriageway to safety.
It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.