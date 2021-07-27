Sinkhole partly closes Wigan road
A lane is shut after part of the carriageway gave way.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 9:42 am
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 10:28 am
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said on Tuesday morning that the sinkhole had appeared on Springfield Road close to the junction with Woodhouse Lane.
Motorists have been urged to find an alternative route.
Local bus services operated by Stagecoach have been diverted.
