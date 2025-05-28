Six motorway and A-road works for Wigan drivers to avoid
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures have started or are due to start over the next two weeks:
M58 until 3.30pm on May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58/M6 east roundabound, including link road to A557 multiway signals for BT works.
M62 until 6am on June 3, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M62 both directions junctions 10 to 12 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.
M60 from 9pm June 1 to 5am June 3, moderate delays: M62 eastbound, junctions 11 to 12 - carriageway closure for horticulture.
M6, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 6, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 23 to J2 - carriageway closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 7, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).
M6, from 9pm June 6 to 5am June 8, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 25 to 24 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule.
