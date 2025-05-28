Wigan's motorists have six road closures to contend with locally on the National Highways network this week and thereafter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures have started or are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M58 until 3.30pm on May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58/M6 east roundabound, including link road to A557 multiway signals for BT works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

M62 until 6am on June 3, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M62 both directions junctions 10 to 12 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

M60 from 9pm June 1 to 5am June 3, moderate delays: M62 eastbound, junctions 11 to 12 - carriageway closure for horticulture.

M6, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 6, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 23 to J2 - carriageway closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 7, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

M6, from 9pm June 6 to 5am June 8, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 25 to 24 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule.