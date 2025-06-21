Below is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road closures

Darlington Street, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Chapel Lane (ahead/right turn lane only) on June 21 and 22

Freckleton Street, Wigan, will be closed outside the car park from June 23 to 27

Wigan Council asks motorists to plan diversions or give themselves longer journey times to compensate for the roadworks

Walthew House Lane, Martland Millm will be closed at its junction with Challenge Way on June 23

Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, will be closed outside house number 78 on June 16 and 17 between 7pm and 4am

Rectory Lane, Standish, will be closed at The Owls from July 19 to August 10

Park Road, Wigan, will be closed between its junctions with Barnsley Street and Delph Street on July 30 from noon to 4pm

East Lancashire Road, Worsley, will be closed at its junction with Chaddock Lane from August 4 to 10. The closure applies to the left turn lane only

Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Albert Street on August 5 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Darlington Street East, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Rupert Street on August 10between 9am and 3pm.

Resurfacing

St Helens Road, Leigh, will be closed on June 22 between King Street and Buck Street and June 29 between Schofield Street and Bonnywell Road from 8am to 7pm

Bryn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield will be closed from its junction with Wigan Road to its junction with Nicol Mere Drive from June 30 to July 2 between 9.30am and 3pm.

Major Schemes

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team will be constructing segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works is scheduled for completion in June.

Walmesley Road, Leigh - The Major Projects team are installing a new zebra crossing between St Mary’s School and Leigh Parish Church until July. Multi-Way Signals are in place

Kirkhall Lane, Leigh - The Major Projects team are constructing a new puffin crossing between the junctions of Globe Street and Newall Grove from June 9 to July. Multi-Way Signals will be in place throughout the works.

Twist Lane, Leigh - The Major Projects team are constructing a new puffin crossing between the junctions of Welch Hill Street and Organ Street from June to July. Multi-Way Signals will be in place throughout the works.

Windermere Road, Leigh - The Major Projects teamare replacing the temporary one-way system with permanent kerb buildouts featuring rain gardens from July to August. Lane narrowing will be in place throughout the works.

Atherleigh Way, Leigh - The Major Projects team are Widening and surfacing the grass verge between Windermere Grove and the signal-controlled crossing from August to September.

For more information and FAQs please visit the Major Projects Webpage.

Emergency Works

Atherton Road, Hindley - There are currently emergency works being undertaken by United Utilities with a temporary road closure in place. Works are expected to be completed by June 30

Miles Lane, Appley Bridge - There are currently emergency works being undertaken by United Utilities with temporary signals in place. Works are expected to be completed by June 23

Coupland Road, Hindley - There are currently emergency works being undertaken by Electricity North West with temporary signals in place. Works are expected to be completed by June 23.

Events

Armed Forces Day Parade - Saturday June 28 a parade will take place for Armed Forces Day, there will be road closures on the following road between 10.30am and noon: Mesnes Park Terrace, Mesnes Street, Standishgate, Millgate, The Weind. Millgate will remain closed until 4pm.

Bryn St Peter's CE Primary School Walking Day, Ashton-in-Makerfield - A number of roads will be closed on Sunday June 29 between the hours of 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Tyldesley Carnival - A number of roads will be closed on Sunday July 6.