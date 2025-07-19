The latest summary of roadworks in Wigan borough

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Please find below the latest schedule of all the most significant planned roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Rectory Lane, Standish, will be closed at The Owls from July 19 to August 10

City Road, Kitt Green, will be closed outside house number 161 on from July 21 to 23

Wigan Council asks motorists to plan diversions or give themselves longer journey times to compensate for the roadworksplaceholder image
Spring Road, Kitt Green, will be closed adjacent to The Old Springs pub from July 28 to August 1

Park Road, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Barnsley Street to its junction with Delph Street on July 30 between noon and 4pm

The East Lancashire Road, Worsley, will be closed at its junction with Chaddock Lane from August 4 to 10. The closure applies to the left turn lane only

Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Albert Street on August 5 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Darlington Street East, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Rupert Street on August 10 between 9am and 3pm

Bag Lane, Atherton, will be closed at its junction with Market Street on October 5

Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Wigan Road (one-way only entering Cross Street from Wigan Road) from October 6 to 10.

Major Schemes

Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley - The Major projects team is carrying out junction improvement works at the A580/A577 Mosley Common Road Junction to provide additional traffic lanes and crossing facilities.

Kirkhall Lane, Leigh - The Major Projects team are constructing a new puffin crossing between the junctions of Globe Street and Newall Grove until later this month. Multi-way signals will be in place throughout the works.

Twist Lane, Leigh - The Major Projects team are constructing a new puffin crossing between the junctions of Welch Hill Street and Organ Street until later this month. Multi-way signals will be in place throughout the works.

Atherleigh Way, Leigh - The Major Projects team are Widening and surfacing the grass verge between Windermere Grove and the signal-controlled crossing from July to August.

Events

Wigan Pride - a number of roads in the town centre will be closed on Saturday August 16 in support of the event.

