The latest summary of roadworks in Wigan borough
Road Closures
Rectory Lane, Standish, will be closed at The Owls from July 19 to August 10
City Road, Kitt Green, will be closed outside house number 161 on from July 21 to 23
Spring Road, Kitt Green, will be closed adjacent to The Old Springs pub from July 28 to August 1
Park Road, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Barnsley Street to its junction with Delph Street on July 30 between noon and 4pm
The East Lancashire Road, Worsley, will be closed at its junction with Chaddock Lane from August 4 to 10. The closure applies to the left turn lane only
Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Albert Street on August 5 between 9.30am and 3.30pm
Darlington Street East, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Rupert Street on August 10 between 9am and 3pm
Bag Lane, Atherton, will be closed at its junction with Market Street on October 5
Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Wigan Road (one-way only entering Cross Street from Wigan Road) from October 6 to 10.
Major Schemes
Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley - The Major projects team is carrying out junction improvement works at the A580/A577 Mosley Common Road Junction to provide additional traffic lanes and crossing facilities.
Kirkhall Lane, Leigh - The Major Projects team are constructing a new puffin crossing between the junctions of Globe Street and Newall Grove until later this month. Multi-way signals will be in place throughout the works.
Twist Lane, Leigh - The Major Projects team are constructing a new puffin crossing between the junctions of Welch Hill Street and Organ Street until later this month. Multi-way signals will be in place throughout the works.
Atherleigh Way, Leigh - The Major Projects team are Widening and surfacing the grass verge between Windermere Grove and the signal-controlled crossing from July to August.
Events
Wigan Pride - a number of roads in the town centre will be closed on Saturday August 16 in support of the event.
